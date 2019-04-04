On Monday, February 18th, a kind and gentle soul was called home. With her family by her side, Dorothy Constance DiValerio Cerami passed away with the concluding "amen" of her final rosary.



An Erie resident for nearly 80 years, Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Academy High School. She enjoyed her time at the Housewives' Bakery, General Electric, and General Telephone, but her fondest tales shared memories from her decades as an Erie School District employee, and the days working side-by-side with her dear friend Ines Filippi at Hector's Italian Restaurant. She doubtless is sharing stories with her loving parents, Gus and Elvira DiValerio.



Dorothy left a wonderful family legacy. Her only sibling, younger brother Richard DiValerio, and wife Carmella reside in Orchard Park, N.Y. Two children: son, William, Past President, Global Aerospace and Defense, Lord Corporation, along with his wife Francine Kwitowski Cerami of Cary, N.C., and daughter Denise DiSantis, spouse of Dr. David DiSantis, residents of Jacksonville, Fla.



Grandchildren and great-grandchildren always were a source of great joy for Dorothy: Dan DiSantis and spouse Ashley Kopec of Albany, N.Y.; Laura Cerami-Haidri, husband Mujteba, and children Sofia and Liam of Cary, N.C.; Mike Cerami and spouse Nicole Klassen Cerami, residing in Cary, N.C.; Mary Alyssa Lang, husband Trevin, and son Jonah of Nicholasville, Ky.



Christmas Eve at Gramma Dee's house, with the way-too-big stacks of presents and the way-too-much-food, will be irreplaceable. But the warm and loving memories are indelible for the family that already misses her.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be mailed to Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257, or online at www.communityhospice.com/foundation.



To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary