Dorothy C. Porter, of West Springfield, Pa., passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Rolling Fields Eldercare in Conneautville, Pa. She was 99 years old.
She was born June 18, 1920, near Townville, Pa., to J. Royden and Martha Sayre Carpenter.
She attended Townville Schools and Indiana State Teachers' College (IUP). She taught home economics at Springfield Township High School and Northwestern High School. She also taught adult education sewing classes in the 1970s at Northwestern High School.
She married Harold "Red" Porter on August 14, 1943. He preceded her in death in 2004.
She was a member of West Springfield United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the adult choir. She was active in the Ruth Circle and many, many church dinners and fundraisers. She was known for over 30 years as "The Pie Lady" at the Springfield Firemen's Carnival. She was an excellent seamstress and was known for her homemade cookies. She also attended Palmer and Hickernell United Methodist Churches.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, James and Kathleen Carpenter and John Dennis and Twila Carpenter, a nephew, Daniel M. Rogers, a niece, Christine Carpenter Billman, and her brother-in-law, Merton Porter.
She is survived by two daughters, Martha (Ray) Camp, of West Springfield, and Mimi Porter of East Springfield.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Patrick (Dawn) Camp and Rebecca (John) Clinger of West Springfield. She is further survived by five great-grandchildren, Alie (Eric) Bard, Nathan Camp, Abbigail Camp, Madison Camp, and Jace Clinger, and three great-great-granddaughters, Olivia Hall and Avery and Paisley Bard.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who affectionately always referred to her as "Auntie Dot."
No calling hours will be observed. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at East Springfield Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Klingler officiating.
The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the caring staff of the Villa at the Lake, Conneaut, Ohio, and Hospice of the Western Reserve, who cared for Dorothy for two years and the wonderful care and concern of the staff of Rolling Fields Eldercare and Hospice of Crawford County, for the past eight months.
Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 11959 Main St. East Springfield, PA 16411, Northwestern Education Association Scholarship, 100 Harthan Way, Albion, PA 16401, or to the United Methodist Church of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 20, 2020