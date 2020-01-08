Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Dorothy (Storie) Davis


1936 - 2020
Dorothy (Storie) Davis Obituary
Dorothy (Storie) Davis, of North East, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of the late Floyd and Inez Storie Parmenter.

She was a nanny for several years, a packer and inspector at Model Homes Plastic Firm in Watertown, New York, and was later employed at Herr's Womens Clothing Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kelvin Sadeck; brothers, Harvey, Richard, and Karl; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Storie.

She is survived by her daughter, Dory Koszewski (Ron) of North East; brother, Floyd Storie of New York; grandchildren, Chad Sackett (Kristie) of New York and Steven Sackett (Erica) of Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cody, Savannah, Terrance, Thomas, and Juliet.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday, January 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020
