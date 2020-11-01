Dorothy "Dori" A. (Wasileff) Diehl, 72, passed away at home, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Dori was born on January 13, 1948, a daughter to the late George and Helen Wasileff.
Dori attended Fairview High School and after graduating married William "Bill" M. Diehl on December 9, 1967. They celebrated 52 wonderful years together before Bill's passing in January 2020.
In her early years Dori worked at Scott's Department Store on 38th St in Erie and Alley Aides Bowling Supply. She retired from the Berkheimer Tax office in Girard, a job she truly enjoyed.
Dori enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and doing puzzles but most of all loved traveling the U.S. and Canada with Bill. Dori and Bill dedicated their lives to caring for many, many stray animals and were especially softhearted for cats. Their current fur baby, Gray Ghost, will be well loved and cared for by family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dori was preceded in death by her brother George Wasileff in 2013.
She is survived by her sister Francis Winship and sister-in-law Janice (Diehl) Glazier (Jim). Also surviving are nieces Kathleen Skelton (Peter), Julie Glazier, Allison Lokahi (Julie), Barb (Wasileff) and Peggy (Wasileff) and nephews John Buckley (Sharon), Chris Buckley and Gregory Glazier (Brenda). Great-nieces and great-nephews include Jesse (Alberto) Glazier, Ryan Glazier, Antonio Maggio, Jackson and Lucy Lokahi as well as Jordan Buckley. Dori also is survived by longtime friend Dot Grettler.
Arrangements are under the directions of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard, as per Dori's wishes, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to Hamothealthfoundation.org
, or by mail to the Hamot Health Foundation, c/o Hillman Cancer Center Fund, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507, where Dori was wonderfully cared for during her 26-year battle with cancer.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.