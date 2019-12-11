|
Dorothy Doris R. Leszek Johnson, 99, formerly of East 6th Street, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Western Reserve Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 9, 1920, in Erie, daughter of the late John and Lucy Rybarczyk Leszek.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she was an inspector for Clifton Automatic and was an assembler for Erie Lithograph.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Henry E. "Wally" Johnson in 2000; a daughter, Rosemarie Johnson; four brothers, John, Frank, Al and Joseph Leszek; two sisters, Sophie Cermak and Lucy Sisak; and her grandson-in-law, Rob Bryant.
Survivors include three daughters, Jacqueline Johnson and Cynthia Johnson of Erie and Colleen Wilcox of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; a granddaughter, Michelle Bryant of Talbott, Tenn.; two grandsons, Eric Lawrence of Weeki Wachee and Kenneth Johnson of Erie; five great-grandchildren, Jasmine Bryant of Nashville, Tenn., Imani Bryant of Chattanooga, Tenn., Caleb Lawrence and Kalee Myers of Springhill, Fla. and Naja Bryant of Talbott; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Saturday from noon until the time of the service there at 2 p.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
