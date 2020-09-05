1/1
Dorothy Dot J. Boyd
Dorothy J. Boyd, 82, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on December 9, 1937 a daughter of the late G. Carl and Margaret Gellety Boyd.

Dot Boyd graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1955. She then attended Indiana University (Marion College) and then continued her education at the Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis School of Nursing. She worked various jobs until her return to the Erie area and began working for the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center until her retirement in 2001 after 37 years of service.

She was a member of First Alliance Church where she was involved with the Bible Study, hospitality committee, and the senior's group. She enjoyed bowling, flowers, sewing, reading, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Donald C. Boyd; and her son-in-law, Eric Ekstrand.

Dot Boyd is survived by three daughters, Denise R. Ekstrand, of Erie, Dianna Andrews, of Sanford, N.C., and Donna K. Kirik and her husband, Rich, of Sanford, N.C.; one brother, Jon A. Boyd and his wife, Darlene; one sister, Dolores (Dee) Rucker; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Westerlund (Shawn), Emily Ekstrand, Kendra Mikols (Eric), Corbin Andrews, and Stephen, Jimmy, Grace and Caleb Kirik; her former husband of 14 years, Jan Talbott; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service there at 5:30 p.m., and are invited to a graveside service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8th at 1:30 p.m. All current CDC guidelines must be followed, including social distancing and facial coverings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reach Out Crisis Pregnancy Center – 403 Carthage Street, Sanford, NC 27330.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
