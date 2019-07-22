Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Krotoszynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dottie Krotoszynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Dottie Krotoszynski Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Krotoszynski of Erie, passed away at St. Mary's Home of Erie on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie to the late Marion and Julia (Drzewiecki) Wzientek.

Dottie was a data processor for General Telephone for 22 years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo J. Krotoszynski and her brother, Andrew Wzientek.

Dottie is survived by several nephews, including Frank Kroto (Doris) who looked after her in her last years, nieces, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1553 E. Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16510.

Arrangements are respectfully handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th Street, Erie.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now