Dorothy "Dottie" Krotoszynski of Erie, passed away at St. Mary's Home of Erie on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie to the late Marion and Julia (Drzewiecki) Wzientek.
Dottie was a data processor for General Telephone for 22 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo J. Krotoszynski and her brother, Andrew Wzientek.
Dottie is survived by several nephews, including Frank Kroto (Doris) who looked after her in her last years, nieces, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1553 E. Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16510.
Arrangements are respectfully handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th Street, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019