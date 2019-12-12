Home

Guerriero Funeral Home
1550 W 19Th St
Ashtabula, OH 44004
(440) 964-3062
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Guerriero Funeral Home
1550 W 19Th St
Ashtabula, OH 44004
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Dorothy E. Nesselhauf-Palumbo


1924 - 2019
Dorothy E. Nesselhauf-Palumbo Obituary
Dorothy E. Nesselhauf-Palumbo, 95, of Ashtabula, died December 10, 2019, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.

Born August 3, 1924, in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph and Corine Nesselhauf.

Dorothy attended East High School and worked for General Electric and Carlisle's. She faithfully cared for her mother for many years. She took an active part in her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren's lives. She was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Parish and its Altar and Rosary Society. Dorothy worshiped and cleaned and maintained the Adoration Chapel for over 30 years.

Survivors include her daughter Donna (Jim) Notte, grandchildren James Notte, Joshua Notte, and Angela Notte, great-granddaughter Julia Notte, sister Shirley (Stan) Widomski, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Palumbo in 2005, sister Mary in infancy, Isabelle Nesselhauf, Florence Orzechowski, Margaret Zelch, and Marion Waiter.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 12:30, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 to 12:00 at Guerriero Funeral Home, 1550 West 19th St., Ashtabula. Condolences can be made at guerrierofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019
