Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Alliance Church
2939 Zimmerly Rd.
Erie, PA
Dorothy E. Prior


1920 - 2019
Dorothy E. Prior Obituary
Dorothy E. Prior, age 98, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Western Reserve Nursing Facility. She was born in Erie, on December 24, 1920, a daughter of the late, Julian and Eva (Huegel) Hubbard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Prior, one sister, one brother and her beloved cousin, Mary Salchli.

Dorothy graduated from Academy High School in 1939. She worked as an office manager with the City of Erie Office of Accounts and Finance for 28 years. Dorothy was a longtime member of First Alliance Church and devoted her life to the service of the Lord. She discipled many young women at First Alliance Church throughout her life.

She is survived by six grandchildren, Michelle Heverly, Tim, John, Matt, Bryan (Amy) and Chris Prior, one son, Gordon Prior and four beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Robert III, Isaac and Elijah Heverly.

A memorial service will be held at First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
