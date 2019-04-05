|
Dorothy E. Straub Detisch Batcho, age 90, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.
She was born in Erie, on July 11, 1928, daughter of the late William Carl and Madeline Cooney Straub.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbur J. Detisch, who passed on April 9, 1981; her second husband, Stephen Batcho, who passed on April 15, 2008; a beloved daughter, Sandra L. Chase, who passed on August 1, 1994; four sisters, Rose Karle, Cecelia Karle, Kathleen Strub and Josephine Hopsecger; and five brothers, William, Ray, Richard, Francis and Eugene Straub.
Dorothy attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a graduate of Academy High School. As a young woman, Dorothy worked at Sontheimer's Bakery on West 31st and Cherry Streets. She then worked for several years at GE Supply. Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising her family. She returned to work in 1965 for the new K-Mart on Peninsula Drive, Erie, Pa. Subsequently, she worked in the cafeteria at Grandview Elementary, McDowell High School, Chestnut Hill Elementary and J.S. Wilson Middle School, for the Millcreek Township School District, where she retired from in 1991.
Dorothy was a founding parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and had been a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She enjoyed going to daily mass with Steve, reciting her daily rosary, and her many devotional readings.
She is survived by four daughters, Patricia A. Wolf (Gerald) and Susan M. Funaro (Anthony), of Erie, Pa., Cheryl E. Johnston (Jeffrey) and Rebecca C. Sowers (Jerry), of Arizona; and a son, Timothy J. Detisch (Alishia), of Pittsburgh. She is further survived by two sisters, Charlotte Fresch and Alice Swanseger, both of Erie; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Straub; a brother-in-law, Paul Hopsecger; 14 grandchildren, Brian Chase (Beckie), Vicki Leopold (Nathan), Robert Wolf (Tammy), Kevin Wolf, Michael Wolf (Courtney), Matthew Wolf, Melissa Ranalli (Joseph), Stephen Funaro (Sheila), Theresa Killebrew (Ryan), Aaron Johnston (Toni), Tina Kochanowski (Justin), Matthew Detisch, Katherine Detisch, and Benjamin Detisch; and two step-grandchildren, Jim Sowers and Rick Sowers. In addition, she is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, Pa., at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501, or to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2019