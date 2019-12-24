|
Dorothy Edith Palmer Kendrath, age 92, of Erie, died peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1927, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Palmer.
Dorothy was raised in Erie and attended Academy High School. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a Dietary Technician for several years. She had many friends and neighbors whom she enjoyed spending time with. Dorothy loved spending time outdoors and taking care of the yard. She attended St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howard Kendrath; two sisters, Jean Dixon, and Betty Filley; and her granddaughter, Jackie Kendrath, whom she loved dearly.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kenneth Kendrath (Faye), Daniel Kendrath, Kathi Peters, Steven Kendrath (Stephanie), and Elizabeth Lock; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Dorothy's family would like to thank Linda for the love and care she gave their Mom, and the VNA Hospice nurses, Patty, Tracy and Stacey, who lovingly cared for Dorothy.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Services of Erie County, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
