Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Page


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Page Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Page, 100, of North East, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brevillier Village.

Betty was born on December 24, 1919, in North East, Pa., a daughter of the late Robert C. and Jessie Phillips Page.

She was an eighth grade graduate of McCord School and a 1938 graduate of North East High School. Betty graduated from Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in 1942 and was a 1949 graduate of the Long Island College Hospital School of Anesthetics. Over the years, Betty worked with the North East Community Nurses, was a Lt. in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the end of WWII, and was the office Nurse for Dr. G.E. Shelley. She was an anesthetist in the States of Maine, Wisconsin, Washington and Pennsylvania, and for 28 years at Butler Memorial Hospital, Butler, Pa., retiring in 1985.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Bert Page and her half-brother, Donald Page.

Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, on Saturday, January 25th, from 10 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service there at 11:30. Pastor Gregg D. Townsend will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -