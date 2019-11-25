Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
More Obituaries for Dorothy Fetzner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gaynell Tolley "Dottie" Fetzner


1924 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Gaynell Tolley Fetzner, age 95, of Erie, went home with Jesus on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Four Pole, W. Va. on February 28, 1924, daughter of the late William and Gillie Tolley.

Dorothy was a graduate of Waiteville High School in West Virginia and once was the Cherry Queen in Waiteville. She was known for her strong work ethics and owned and operated Dot & Al's Pizza Shop for many years. Dorothy attended the Unitarian Universalist, and she enjoyed bingo, checkers, people and blue grass music.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Cathay Kramer, and Dorothy Bernatowicz (Thomas); daughter-in-law, Barbara Fetzner; ten grandchildren, Donnie, Branon, Lorraine, Carol, Andrea, April, Tawny, Todd, Tim and Tori; her faithful caregiver, Tinita Torres; and numerous great, and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Fetzner; one son, Robert Fetzner; one daughter, Cheryl Burger; four sisters, Mayme Groenendaal, Nora Shelburne, Mildred Beane, and Freda Fisher; and five brothers, Mike, Sherman, Richard, Harold and Patrick Tolley.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Westlake Fire Department, 3763 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019
