|
|
Dorothy Hartzell Hill, age 89, of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Concordia of the South Hills.
She was born on August 1, 1929, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. and moved to Erie, Pa. when she was five years old.
She attended St. Andrew Grade School, Gridley Junior High School and Strong Vincent High School, where she met her future husband and graduated in 1948. She attended the Hamot Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from there with an RN Degree.
She worked in the surgery and orthopedic units for 38 years. Her first love in nursing was the neurological surgical unit as head nurse.
In 1989, she retired to move to Orchard Park, N.Y. due to her husband's work transfer. They returned to Erie in 1995 and spent over 20 years on their homestead on Zimmerly Road.
Due to Dottie's declining heath, they moved to Mt. Lebanon to be near their daughter and granddaughter. They found a wonderful senior living facility, Concordia of the South Hills. Dottie moved into the skilled nursing section while Bill moved into an independent living apartment. The units were connected internally so Bill could walk to Dottie's area for lunch every day.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Florence Hartzell and stepmother, Josephine Hartzell, a sister, Margaret Jones and a brother, Edward Hartzell.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Hill, a sister, Mary Ann Coleman of Portland, Ore., three children, Mark Hill (Renee) of Erie, Dr. Gary Hill (Cheryl) of Wilmette, Ill. and Diane Hill of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., seven grandchildren, Kathryn Harvey of San Diego, Calif., Emily Harvey Jarosz (Joseph) of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Lindsay Hill Sberna (Andrew) of Novelty, Ohio, Melanie Hill (Christopher) of Boulder, Colo., Geena Hill of Gainsville, Fla., Carlyn Hill of Chicago, Ill. and Mitchell Hill of Wilmette, Ill., and three great-grandchildren, William "Will" Sberna, Jack and Jude Jarosz.
There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flower, contribution may be made to the Humane Society of Northwestern, PA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019