Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
McKean,, PA
Dorothy Hudson Owen


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Hudson Owen Obituary
1931-2018

Dorothy was born in Syracuse, N.Y. She married Merrick A. Owen and was the mother of James, Linda, Kathleen, and Merrick, Jr. Kathleen preceded Dorothy in death.

Dorothy graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1965 and taught First Grade in Chittenango, N.Y. Dorothy also taught Eighth Grade Special Education at Parker M.S. in Edinboro, Pa.

Dorothy's hobbies were Ceramics and Greeting Cards. She served as a Deacon at Zion Lutheran Church. Dorothy left ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 16th at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, McKean, Pa.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2019
