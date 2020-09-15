Dorothy Irene (Sowers) Barnett, age 84, of Harborcreek, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 11, 1936 in Red Bank Township, Pa. to the late Reynolds R. and Sydney E. (Enterline) Sowers.
Dorothy was formerly employed by Behrend College in housekeeping. She was a member of the Greenfield Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Robert Barnett, Jr. (12-17-11); a son, Daniel Barnett (8-17-2020), her brothers, Robert and Charles Sowers; and sisters, Luella Minich, Mary Minich, Catherine Shaffer and Betty Lou Barnett.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Adams (Terry) of Harborcreek, Sharon L. Surrena of Wichita Falls, Texas, Patrick Barnett of North East, Joseph Barnett of North East, and Charles Barnett (Kellilyn) of North East; a sister, Laura Jane Fedele of Harborcreek; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with COVID-19 safety precautions being observed. Officiating the service is Pastor Michael Bartlett. Private interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
