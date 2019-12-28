Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Dorothy Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Andrychowski Freeman

Dorothy J. Andrychowski Freeman Obituary
Dorothy J. Andrychowski Freeman, age 74, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

She was born in Erie on March 27, 1945 a daughter of the late Zygmunt and Genevieve Smogozowski Andrychowski.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved hiking in Wintergreen Gorge. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Freeman, a sister, Diane Andrychowski and a brother, Jack Andrychowski.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Freeman, a daughter, Jenny Terrill of Waterford, two sons, Jim Freeman of Erie and Jerry Freeman of Cranesville, four grandchildren, Madelyn and Gavin Terrill and Aspen and Sage Freeman, a great-grandchild, Weston Nelson, a sister, Dee Delfino of West Springfield and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 28, 2019
