Dorothy J. Andrychowski Freeman, age 74, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born in Erie on March 27, 1945 a daughter of the late Zygmunt and Genevieve Smogozowski Andrychowski.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved hiking in Wintergreen Gorge. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Freeman, a sister, Diane Andrychowski and a brother, Jack Andrychowski.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Freeman, a daughter, Jenny Terrill of Waterford, two sons, Jim Freeman of Erie and Jerry Freeman of Cranesville, four grandchildren, Madelyn and Gavin Terrill and Aspen and Sage Freeman, a great-grandchild, Weston Nelson, a sister, Dee Delfino of West Springfield and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 28, 2019