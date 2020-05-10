|
Dorothy J. Eimers, age 82, of Wesleyville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home lovingly surrounded by her family following a short illness.
She was born in Bedford, Pa. on April 14, 1937, daughter of the late John and C. Romayne Rodland.
Dorothy was a 1955 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and especially enjoyed her gatherings with her Club 55 friends. She was an active member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Women's Society, Hand-Bell Choir and numerous bible studies. Dorothy was employed at General Electric for 39 years as an executive secretary, retiring in 1995. She participated in several bowling leagues and the GE Ding-a-Ling Softball Team. She enjoyed baking and crocheting.
Dorothy is survived by her mother, Delores Rodland; one daughter, Catherine Eimers (Ralph); one son, Gregory J. Eimers (Evelyn); four brothers, William (Mickey), John (Melody), Perry (Pam) and Dennis Rodland; her grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew (Jenn), Jesse, Melissa (Tyler), Stacy (Jeff), Matthew (Christy), Kevin, David and Rebekah; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Emma and Elizabeth; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020