Dorothy Jean Thomas Johnson was born on October 25, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to the late James Henry Thomas and Jodye Beatrice Clay Thomas. She landed safely on heaven's shores after transitioning from this life on January 7, 2020.
Dorothy was a longtime, faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She began attending Shiloh as a child in the 1940s, when her Aunt Pat (Amanda Porter) brought her and her sister, Mary, to church with her. At the time, her mother, Jodye Thomas, attended St. James AME, but they preferred Shiloh because of the number of children that attended and the wonderful time they had with their Aunt Pat.
Dorothy was scheduled to be baptized on Sunday, April 16, 1950 by Shiloh's Pastor, Delta Alpha Terry, but he unexpectedly made his transition from earth to Glory on April 13, 1950. The following week, she was baptized by the Rev. Jesse L. McFarland, who held a pastorate in New Castle, Pa., and was called upon from time to time to serve the church during the interim.
Through the years, Dorothy has served in Shiloh on various committees, had been a part of Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Women With Purpose Ministry, Mary and Martha's Ministry, the Senior's Ministry, the Investments Club, attended the Membership to Discipleship Bible Study Classes, Leadership Training Workshops, and the Church of the Cross Bible Studies and Fellowship. She served on the Trustee Board for 25 years while also serving as the Church Treasurer, on the Finance and Budget Committees. Under the presidency of Rev. Charles Mock, she was a delegate for the PA Baptist State Convention. She loved history (member of the Erie Historical Society) and enjoyed reading, sewing, and bowling. She was a longtime member of the Ps and Gs and Poisettes bowling leagues, having served as the Poisettes treasurer after her mother passed the treasurer baton to her in the 1980s.
Dorothy's schooling includes Academy High School, North Carolina A T & T in Greensboro, N.C., and later Mercyhurst and Gannon Colleges. She enjoyed a career in banking and was employed for over 35 years with the First National Bank of PA (later bought out by PNC Bank). She worked as a bookkeeper, an investments and loans specialist, bank teller and branch manager.
She loved her church home, the preaching, teaching and opportunities to learn and serve God. The most important biblical principle for her is tithing, coming to learn for herself that "you can't beat God giving."
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 60 years, John Willie Johnson; sister, Mary Ann Bobbitt of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughters, Darlene and Felicia; son Kevin (Tracy), all of Erie; five grandchildren, Maurice McAdory (Brittney) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Zoey, Phoebe, and Marlee Johnson, and Shardai Smith; three great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Atlas and Sebastian, all of Erie; a dear cousin, Evelyn Coleman; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Friends may call at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 East 5th Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon conducted by Rev. Anthony G. Harris, M. Div. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020