|
|
Dorothy Jean Woodard Atkinson Baker, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at LECOM Village at Luther Square.
She was born on August 23, 1944, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Luther and Irene Young Woodard.
Dorothy worked as an anesthesia technician at Hamot Hospital. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed cooking, yard sales, hats and her ministry.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, James Atkinson; daughter, Denita Atkinson; sister, Gladys Brown; brother, David Woodard; and grandson, John L. Arrington III.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jonathan Baker; three daughters, Livia Russell of Erie, Renee Atkinson of Lithonia, Ga., Michelle Atkinson of York; one son, Demetrus Atkinson of Erie; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street, on Saturday from noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m., with Marvin Atkinson, her brother-in-law officiating. Interment will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020