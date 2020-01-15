Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Woodard Atkinson Baker


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jean Woodard Atkinson Baker Obituary
Dorothy Jean Woodard Atkinson Baker, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at LECOM Village at Luther Square.

She was born on August 23, 1944, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Luther and Irene Young Woodard.

Dorothy worked as an anesthesia technician at Hamot Hospital. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed cooking, yard sales, hats and her ministry.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, James Atkinson; daughter, Denita Atkinson; sister, Gladys Brown; brother, David Woodard; and grandson, John L. Arrington III.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jonathan Baker; three daughters, Livia Russell of Erie, Renee Atkinson of Lithonia, Ga., Michelle Atkinson of York; one son, Demetrus Atkinson of Erie; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street, on Saturday from noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m., with Marvin Atkinson, her brother-in-law officiating. Interment will follow in Erie Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -