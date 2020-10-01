Dorothy Jurkiewicz Driscoll, 91, of Fairview Twp., passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Erie on June 4, 1929, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Wikaryczyak Jurkiewicz.
Dorothy was a proud volunteer at Tri-Boro Senior Center. She loved doing puzzles and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband John A. Driscoll Jr., sisters Frances Burakowski, Gladys Romansky, Dolores Petti and Eleanor Schneider, and brothers, Edward Jurkiewicz, Stanley Ciecierski, John Circierski and Theodore Yurkiewicz.
Survivors include her daughter, Debora DiMarzo (Michael), son Dale Driscoll, grandchildren, Michael DiMarzo, Kristine Harvey, and April Brown, and brother Steve "Pete" Yurkewicz. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a service at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow. Covid-19 restrictions will apply and face coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Boro Senior Center.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home, 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
