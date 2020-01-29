|
Dorothy K. Parker, 95, of Edinboro, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Edinboro Manor. She was born in Erie, on September 20, 1924, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie Melzer.
Dorothy worked as a bank teller for Marine Bank in Edinboro for many years. She loved to play cards with her friends and bridge club. Dorothy was also a member of the Shadbush Club, was a girl scout leader for many years, and taught religious education at the Methodist Church in Edinboro where she attended.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. Parker in 2012; a sister, Freida Hickox; and two brothers, Rudolph and John Melzer.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen (Stephen) Szafranski of Virginia; a son, Richard (Debbie) Parker of Edinboro; five grandchildren, Kendall (Jeff) Wills, Lydia Szafranski, Ryan Parker, Corey (Karri) Parker and Alli Parker; four great-grandchildren, Emerson, Teagan, Jameson and Bennett.
Friends may call at the Edinboro United Methodist Church, Edinboro, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lisa Grant officiating. The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Edinboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 764, Edinboro, PA 16412.
