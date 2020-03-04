Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Dorothy L. Sexton


1935 - 2020
Dorothy L. Sexton Obituary
Dorothy L. Sexton, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born in Titusville, Pa., on September 26, 1935, daughter of the late William and Irene Bearce, spending most of her life in Findley Lake, N.Y.

Dorothy retired from Sam's Club after more than 20 years of service. Dorothy loved babysitting her great-grandchildren, Tyson and Ivy.

Dorothy is survived by four children, Debra Giles (Robert), Darlene Kujawa (Alvin), Bruce Sexton, and Dale Sexton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sexton; one daughter, Christine Huff; and five siblings.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor David Cooke of Findley Lake United Methodist Church. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020
