Dorothy "Dot" Wozniak, formerly of Cochranton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 14, 2020.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on December 2, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Ernestine (Thebery) Faytak.
Dorothy was a beautiful, loving and generous person with the love for life. She was of the Roman Catholic faith and found comfort in her rosary. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing bingo and 500 card rummy, bird watching and casino outings with her sister and daughters. She also enjoyed long car rides along the country roads.
She is survived by her children: Joseph (Leona) Wozniak, Jr. of Gibsonia, Kathy (John) Cianchetti of Butler, Mary Ann (Jeff) Peterson of Meadville, Barbara (Bob) Courson of Meadville, Carol (Mark) Miller of Franklin, and Patrick Wozniak of Butler. Dorothy is also survived by two sisters: Agnes "Hun" Spotts of Arizona and Frances "Pee Wee" Harrington of Albion and 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Wozniak, Sr., four sisters: Ann Hossman, Mary Dombrowksi, Pauline Sockas and Ernestine Marks and two brothers John and Edward Faytak.
Calling hours will be held at Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, Pa. on Monday, August 17, 2020 form 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following calling hours, a funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Cochranton at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 1645 W 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Online condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com
.
