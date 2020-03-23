|
On March 21, 2020, Dorothy Larson was reunited with her beloved husband, Arthur, her parents and her siblings.
Born December 23, 1929, to Michael and Mary Ann (Zemba) Kovach, she was the youngest of six children, arriving at the beginning of the Great Depression. She grew up and attended school in Curwensville, Pa., where she helped in the family store.
She went on to receive her BA from Grove City College, where she met her husband, Art, and they would both go on to work as teachers before moving to North East, Pa., where Art took over the Larson family farm and Dorothy taught in the Harborcreek school district until the arrival of her daughters. She also earned a master's degree from Westminster College during her teaching career.
Dorothy was active for many years in the First Presbyterian Church of North East and the Elmwood Presbyterian Lodge Auxiliary and also served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She made the Larson home a warm and wonderful place to be, and she particularly loved decorating for Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Art, her parents, and her siblings John (Helen) Kovach, Grace (Joe) Francemore, Louise Kovach, Bill (Fran) Kovach, and Jean (Joe) Kuhn.
She will be dearly missed by her surviving daughters Mary Ann Larson (Mark) of Stillwater, Okla., and Rebecca Larson (George), of North East, Pa., as well as grandchildren Alex, Alyssa, Abby, Amy and Aaron Bohrer, and a niece and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lisa Santia for the wonderful care she provided for Dorothy in recent years, as well as for Art many years earlier. Thanks are due, also, to caregiver Betsy Achille, Interim Hospice, and Dorothy's many helpful friends and neighbors.
Because of current restrictions on travel and gatherings, services will be scheduled for a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in honor of Dorothy, please consider contributing to the or to the Erie Community Foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
Arrangements were handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 Lake Street, North East, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2020