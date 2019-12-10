|
Dorothy Louise Nordin Ruland, 72, died on December 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Warren George and Levora George and her sister Norma Petersen, all of Erie, Pa.
Dottie is survived by husband of 51 years Thomas Ruland; four daughters, Marcia Schmertmann (Gary) of Sydney, Australia and Karin Starnes (Kevin), Sandra Walston (Steven) and Kristin Ruland, all of Collierville; five grandchildren Thea, Noah, Cora, Thomas and Joshua. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis Nordin of Virginia.
Dottie graduated from Strong Vincent High School, and was a bookkeeper for several years. She married Tom in June 1968. Four daughters and grandchildren followed and she took great pride in their accomplishments. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
After raising her children, Dottie returned to school and became a registered nurse at Select Specialty Hospital. She retired in 2008 to care for her grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Collierville Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11th from 6:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Collierville Incarnation Church Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
