Dorothy Louise Whitford, age 80, of Harborcreek, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born in Erie on August 28, 1940, daughter of the late Walter and Meredith Dunlap.
Dorothy loved music, dancing and playing with her frisky pup, Duke.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Eva Kloszewski (Charlie); two daughters, April Schwab (Bill) and Brenda Kobylka (Mike); one son, Brian Whitford (Char); four grandchildren, Meghan Schwab (fiancé Damian Robertson), Eric Schwab, Brianna Whitford and Brittany McBrier (John); one great-granddaughter, Bristol McBrier; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Dunlap; and dear friends, Louie Cioccio and Donald Whitford, Sr.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor Dan Cass. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
