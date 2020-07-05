Dorothy M. (Mingoy) Gorman, age 89, of Venice, Fla. (formerly of Edinboro), passed away on June 10, 2020.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 19, 1930, daughter of the late Donald and Rose (DePaul) Mingoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale R. Gorman, and daughter, Donna DeMille.
Dorothy "Dottie" was a devoted wife and mother.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Edinboro, and Venice Presbyterian Church in Florida. She was very talented, and enjoyed making many different crafts for all her good friends and loved ones. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
Dottie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, and had a smile for everyone.
She will be in our hearts forever!
Dottie is survived by her loving children, son, Dan Gorman (Paula) of Erie, Pa., daughter, Darlene Kraut (David) of Erie, Pa., and son-in-law, Paul DeMille, State College, Pa.; brother-in-law Howard Gorman of Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren, Kevin Gorman (Kara) of Erie, Denise Casey(Matthew) of Florida, Kari Poland (Kuffer) of McMean, Pa., and Matthew Kuffer (Olga) of Edinboro; nine great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of her life service held on Saturday, July 18th at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro with Rev. Greg Gillipie officiating.
The family asks to please continue your support of Juvenile Diabetes and to Venice Tidewell Hospice in Florida.
