Dorothy M. Iovino, 90, of Edinboro, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her home. She was born in Braddock, Pa., on May 12, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward Welshon and R. Elizabeth Lewis.
Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro and Edinboro Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Iovino in November 1996.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Roode of Forest Hills, Pa. and Nancy Faychak and her husband, Richard, of Rostraver, Pa. and also three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Edinboro, 4281 Rte 6N, Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019