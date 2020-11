Dorothy M. Wadsworth, of Voorhees, N.J., passed away on October 30, 2020. She was 84 years old.Originally from Wesleyville, Dorothy lived in and worked as a School Librarian in Camden County, N.J.She is survived by her lifelong companion Nancy Gentile, her loving daughter Judy Homa and extended family and friends.You are invited to go to www. bradleyfhmarlton.com for further details.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits