On Thursday, October 10, 2019, we lost an angel. Our beloved Dorothy M. Wolfe of Waterford went home to be with the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband James C. Wolfe; her son James L. Wolfe; her parents Martin "Van" Miller and Laura Geer Miller; her brothers Wayne, Clifford "Skip", Van "Satch", and Glen Miller; and her sisters Laura and Sarah Miller and Jane Schetter.
Dorothy is survived by her loving son, Gary (Kathy) Wolfe of The Villages, Fla.; her brother, Ken Miller of Waterford; grandchildren Denyse Kennedy, Shelly Moore (Tom), Michael Wolfe, Lisa Wolfe and Kim Cook (Andy); and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was born January 30, 1925 in Brookville, Pa. She loved life and her family, and everyone that knew her loved her. She was a lifelong member of Draketown Christian Church. She loved to sing and dance, and always had a story to tell from her childhood days.
Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Sunday, October 13th from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Pastors Daryl Myer and Ron Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be in Ramseytown Cemetery, Jefferson County, Pa.
Memorials may be made to Stancliff Hose Company, PO Box 275, Waterford, PA 16441. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 12, 2019