Dorothy Mae Ellis Martin, 97, formerly of 1140 E. 32nd St., passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2020 at the LECOM Senior Living Center.
Mother Martin was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, where she served as an usher and in other capacities until she was no longer able to regularly attend services. She had formerly been a long standing member of St. James A.M.E. church under many pastors where she served as an usher and other organizations including the United Ushers.
Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Gary Ellis Martin (Oct. 2008) and her husband of 67 years, James Irvin Martin (Dec. 2008) and her twin brother, Rufus D. Ellis, who passed away in Norfolk, Va. on August 15, 1956.
She was born in Memphis, Tenn. to Joe Reed Ellis & Myrtle Williams on June 9, 1922, then later moved to Meadville, Pa., where she was raised by aunt Ruth & uncle Tag (Ben & Ruth Taggart) on Poplar St.
She met the love of her life, "Jim," & they were married in June 1941. She worked at the former Erie G.E. plant and the former Erie Resistor shop.
A strong believer in Jesus Christ & the value of education, Dorothy made sure her family attended church & school. To the surprise of many, even as her children were attending classes, Dorothy went to night school & was awarded her GED from the Erie School Dist.
She is survived by her children, James E. (Mary Alice) Martin, Gregory E. (Erma) Martin, all of Erie, and Ardena Ruth Martin-Williams (Johnny), of Georgia, sister-in-law, Ruby Martin Gaines, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
