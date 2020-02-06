|
|
Dorothy Mae (Watson) Schultz, age 97, of North East, passed away peacefully, to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, February 3rd, at her residence.
She was born on July 20, 1922, in Meadville, Pa., to the late Andrew Ellsworth and Mae Louella (Custead) Watson.
Dorothy graduated Meadville High School and Edinboro State Teacher's College, where she obtained a degree in elementary education. She was employed by Lincolnville School District, where she taught in a small country school house. She was a member of the Round Robiners College Group since 1944. Dorothy enjoyed music, singing religious hymns, listening to Billy Graham, drawing, babysitting her grandchildren, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Schultz Sr.; a sister, Marion Gertrude Vidal; and an infant brother, Andrew Ellsworth Watson Jr.
She is survived by her son, Edward John Schultz Jr. (Donna) of New Columbia, Pa.; daughter, Dorothy Wagner (David) of North East; grandchildren, Andrew Schultz, Timothy Schultz, Jeremy Wagner, Jason Wagner, and Jessica Louella Albney; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday, February 7th from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Marvin Hutchison. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, or to McCord Memorial Library, 32 W. Main Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020