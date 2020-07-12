Dorothy Meyer ("Dottie") passed away on July 4th, after living most of her 99 years of life in Erie, Pa.
Dottie is survived by her son James and wife Mary of Plymouth, Minnesota and a daughter Charlene Merrill and husband Jim of Mendon, New York. She also has five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Meyer, two sisters, Francis Pollock of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Martha Bernhardt of Erie, Pa. and a special friend, Paul Hackenberg of Erie.
Dottie's first love and commitment was always to her family. She was known for being a happy friendly person who enjoyed helping anyone who needed assistance. She was employed at Zurn Industries for 25 years.
The family plans to hold a memorial service later this year.
