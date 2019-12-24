Home

Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-9270
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
Committal
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy Ohmer


1932 - 2019
Dorothy Ohmer Obituary
Dorothy H. Ohmer, 87, of Warren, Pa., died Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice Home, Warren, Pa., after an illness of the past year. She was born October 5, 1932, in Warren County, Pa.

She had resided in the Warren, Erie, Pa., Jamestown, N.Y. and Russell, Pa. area most of her entire life.

Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Warren High School. She was employed at Crawford Furniture for 15 years as office secretary and with the Warren County Historical Society. Dorothy was a member of Russell United Methodist Church and the church women's Wednesday Circle and treasurer of the Church Care Ministries. Dorothy was a very active member of the Russell Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, working numerous projects, including the election day bake sale. She was an avid gardener and accomplished crocheter, winning numerous awards at the Warren County Fair.

Dorothy is survived by her four children – Thomas Ohmer and companion, Janet of Columbus, Ohio, Jerry Ohmer and wife, Nancy of New Alexandria, Pa., David Ohmer and wife, Nancy of Erie, Pa., and William Ohmer of Warren, Pa.,one sister – Shirley Ramon of Warren, Pa., one brother – David W. Johnson and wife, Marcia of Russell, Pa., two grandchildren – John and Christopher Ohmer, and one great-grandson – Sean Ohmer. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Russell and Blanche White Russell Johnson, one sister – Carol Nelson, and one grandson- Jerry Ohmer, III

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, Pa., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., where a funeral and committal service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Heckman, nephew-in-law, retired Methodist Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Russell, Pa. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, PA 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019
