1/1
Dorothy Rose (Rutkowski) Dahl
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Rose (Rutkowski) Dahl, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at age 84, after a brief illness, on September 9, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie, on August 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Stanley Louis and Louise (Koscielniak) Rutkowski.

Dorothy was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace under pressure, and undying love and care for them. As we pray for her, we know she continues to watch over us.

She had worked as a secretary in law, retail, and manufacturing. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity and Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Churches, a St. Benedict High School Graduate and Cub Scout Den Mother.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edmund Dahl in 2001; her sisters, Jean Tuznik and Leona Desser; and her brother, Edward Rutkowski in 2014.

Survivors include her son and wife, Thomas and Margaret Dahl of Worthington, Ohio; and her daughter, Diana Lee Dahl of Erie; her sister, Gertrude Mioduszewski of Erie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Brugger Funeral Home, located at 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Priestap officiating.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Service
04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved