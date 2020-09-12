Dorothy Rose (Rutkowski) Dahl, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at age 84, after a brief illness, on September 9, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie, on August 20, 1936, a daughter of the late Stanley Louis and Louise (Koscielniak) Rutkowski.
Dorothy was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace under pressure, and undying love and care for them. As we pray for her, we know she continues to watch over us.
She had worked as a secretary in law, retail, and manufacturing. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity and Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Churches, a St. Benedict High School Graduate and Cub Scout Den Mother.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edmund Dahl in 2001; her sisters, Jean Tuznik and Leona Desser; and her brother, Edward Rutkowski in 2014.
Survivors include her son and wife, Thomas and Margaret Dahl of Worthington, Ohio; and her daughter, Diana Lee Dahl of Erie; her sister, Gertrude Mioduszewski of Erie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Please join us in celebrating her life at Brugger Funeral Home, located at 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Priestap officiating.
