Dorothy Rossey-Hill

Dorothy Rossey-Hill Obituary
Dorothy Rossey-Hill, age 85, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 25, 1935, daughter of the late Norbert and Florence Dollinger.

Dorothy was a graduate of Academy High School. She first worked as a secretary at General Electric, and then Kelly Services. Dorothy was then a part owner of the Olsten Temporary Services, which was Olsten's first woman-owned franchise in the U.S. She enjoyed boating and camping with her family and friends and her beloved dogs, Kitzi and Snowball. Dorothy was a member of the Erie Yacht Club and the American Women's Business Association.

Dorothy is survived by her stepchildren, Patty Hill, H. Daniel Hill (Colleen), John Hill, and James Hill; her step-grandchildren, John Hill and Ellen Hill; her beloved nieces, Patty Baldwin, Barb Hutchison, and Sharyn Hughes; several nephews; and sister-in-law, Linda Rossey.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Rossey; her second husband, Charles M. Hill, Jr.; and her brother, Ronald Dollinger.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, a private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020
Dorothy Rossey-Hill
