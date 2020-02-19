|
Dorothy V. Kuhn Heidecker, age 97, of Harborcreek Twp., passed away peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie on April 24, 1922, daughter of the late Eugene J. and Viola G. (Wells) Kuhn.
Dorothy was a 1940 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and a 1944 graduate of Mercyhurst College. She was a teacher in the Fort LeBoeuf School District for many years prior to her retirement. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lawrence Park and a former member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Waterford. She was an accomplished seamstress.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Heidecker and three brothers: Eugene, William and Daniel Kuhn.
Survivors include her three children: Susan L. Starcher (Ernest) of Staunton, Va., Heidi Anderson (Gary) of Harborcreek and Eric V. Heidecker of Reno, Nev.; six grandchildren: Christopher, Kristin, Sharon, Geoffrey, Craig and Ryan; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service to be conducted there at 11 a.m. by Dorothy's son, Fr. Eric Heidecker. Dorothy will be laid to rest privately, next to her husband, Jack, at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 662 Silliman Ave., Erie, PA 16511. The family has entrusted the care of funeral arrangements to Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020