Doug Eisert Obituary
Doug Eisert, age 62, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, suddenly, of natural causes, while taking Carrie, his faithful dog and companion, for their final walk. He was born in Erie, the youngest child of Richard and Beverly (Bull) Eisert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Susan Martin Wade in 2008 and his dog Greta.

He is survived by sisters Carolyn (Ted) Salchak, Diane Vildostegui and Debbra Salchak and one brother Richard (Paulette) Eisert. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Carrie his current favorite pet also survives him, but has found a new home with Debbie.

Doug was a graduate of Academy High School and he attended Gannon College.

He worked with Quest Diagnostics until his early retirement in 2000.

His love of a good discussion of politics or any current controversy will be missed by each of us. His quick witty response to so many situations will be remembered with smiles. He will be missed as our fun brother, uncle and friend.

Services will be private and at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions can be made to ASPCA.org.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019
