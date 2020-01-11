|
|
Doug Eller was born on September 11, 1949, and passed away unexpectedly, on New Year's Eve 2019.
He was born in Erie and graduated from Academy High School in 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran that served in the U.S. Navy. Doug married the love of his life, Patty Bedner on August 3, 1974, and together they raised two daughters, Erica (Eller) Estrella and Angela (Eller) Moellenkamp. Doug was the original owner and operator of the Erie-based Skippereno's Pizzeria, opening his first of five locations in 1974. He was known for his generosity and hospitality, especially to his family, as well as sponsor of his softball team. He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Peace Church. In 1986, Doug and family moved to Chino, Calif. In California, he would have a successful career as a financial advisor and continue his love of horses, the Dodgers, the Republican Party and God by being an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church, serving as Eucharistic minister and a member of the Parish Council. Doug served his community in the Kiwanis Club, and President of the Dad's Club at St. Lucy's Priory High School. Doug and Patty would welcome two granddaughters, Isabella (BellaBoo), and Emily Francis, continuing Doug's lifelong service to all the women in his life.
Doug's memory is carried closely by sons-in-law Richard Estrella and Eric Moellenkamp, and Godchildren Lily Kamienski and Dallas Church, along with many extended family members.
Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Chino, Calif.
A Military Honors service and burial will be at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.
Peace be to the memory of Doug Eller.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020