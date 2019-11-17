|
Douglas D. Snyder, age 78 of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was born on August 4, 1941, a son of the late Richard and Betty Confer Snyder.
Douglas graduated from Academy High School and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam era.
He was a welder at General Electric and also Zurn Industries in Erie. Douglas enjoyed bowling, golfing, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ron, daughter Marcia, son-in-law Donald, and nephews John Snyder and Ronnie Snyder.
Survivors include his daughters Kim Walters and Denise Raines, a son Douglas Snyder, former wife Mary Ann Snyder and many grandchildren.
Services are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2019