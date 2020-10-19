With sadness in our hearts, Douglas Donald Meehl, 77, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born on November 21, 1942 in Erie, Pa., to the late Richard R. and Edna (Thompson) Meehl.
Doug married the love of his life, Roberta Meehl, on August 25, 1962. He worked many jobs, starting at a young age on the family farm, Clover Hill Farms. Doug started his own grape farm, East View Farms, with his wife in 1962. Then they started their family: David D. Meehl (Mary) of North East, Darren J. Meehl (Laura) of North East, Darlene R. Shioleno of North East, Deanna (Meehl) Coburn (Brian) of North East. Doug began working at the Electric Materials Company in 1963 and retired after working for 41 years, in 2004. He still continued to farm. Doug was a 50+ year member of Welch's National Grape Co-Op.
In 1985, Doug and Roberta started volunteering for the annual Fire Department Cherry Festival. They spent 34 years peeling the curly fries at the Fry Barn. Doug also enjoyed spending time hunting at his camp in the Allegheny National Forest.
As the Meehl family grew, Doug leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kyle Meehl (Sarah) of North East, Cody Meehl (Izzy) of North East, Douglas "DJ" Meehl of North East, Lily Meehl of North East, Rebecca Shioleno of North East, Vincent Shioleno of Ripley, N.Y., Rachel Shioleno of Ripley, N.Y., and Grace Bessetti of North East. As Dad would say, family keeps multiplying. He also has four great-grandchildren: Benjamin Meehl, Mason Clutter, McKinley Clutter, and Maverick Shioleno.
Doug also leaves behind one brother, Thomas G. Meehl (Sue) of North East, a sister-in-law, Esther Ferrau (Joe) of Freemont, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Ruth Rice (Don), and a great-grandchild, Carter Meehl.
Doug was not only there for his family, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends, neighbors, other farmers… the list could go on and on. You could not have asked for a better husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, and friend. Even in his final days with us, he continued to teach us how to grow with dignity, humor, and kindness. The good Lord finally called for him. Let us tell you, there is a hole in the hearts of his family. Thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers during his illness and always. A big thank you to Crescent Hose Fire Department, NE Community Nursing, and all others who contributed to his care. A special thank you to Deanna, Dad's youngest, for taking such amazing care of him over the past three and a half months, so he could be home with his family.
Friends and family are invited to call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with full Covid-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the North East Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, North East, PA 16428 or the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.