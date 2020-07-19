1/
Douglas E. Baker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas E. Baker, 88 of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Erie on September 4, 1931, son of the late Edward and Ann Pressly Baker.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Doug was the manager of the Erie Cemetery Association before his retirement, then he worked part-time at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home. He was a member of the Presque Isle Antique Auto Club. Doug enjoyed working on his Model A. and woodworking.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie "Molly" Downing Baker and a nephew, Casey.

Survivors include his four sons, Douglas E. Baker Jr., Steven D. Baker, David F. Baker and William F. Baker, his sister, Jane Spiegle and her husband Eugene, and his nieces Elizabeth and Elaine.

No calling hours were observed. Private services with burial in Erie Cemetery were held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slomski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved