Douglas E. Baker, 88 of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Erie on September 4, 1931, son of the late Edward and Ann Pressly Baker.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Doug was the manager of the Erie Cemetery Association before his retirement, then he worked part-time at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home. He was a member of the Presque Isle Antique Auto Club. Doug enjoyed working on his Model A. and woodworking.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie "Molly" Downing Baker and a nephew, Casey.
Survivors include his four sons, Douglas E. Baker Jr., Steven D. Baker, David F. Baker and William F. Baker, his sister, Jane Spiegle and her husband Eugene, and his nieces Elizabeth and Elaine.
No calling hours were observed. Private services with burial in Erie Cemetery were held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.