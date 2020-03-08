|
Douglas E. "Burny White" Henrich, age 62, of East Springfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on April 26, 1957, a son of the late Kenneth E. and Martha Horner Henrich.
Burny was a graduate of McDowell High School and received his Associate's Degree from Gannon College.
He was an amazing, talented musician; his bands were x-whites, Unordained, Drossells; he shared the stage with many known musicians, such as Sylvain Sylvain of The New York Dolls, Blondies drummer, Lenny Kaye, Cheetah Chrome. He played at CBGB'S in New York City. He also loved doing shows with his brother Biff Henrich, who fronts the band called the VORES out of Buffalo, N.Y.
Along with being an amazing husband, brother and dad, he was a friend to everyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Burny is survived by his wife, Lisa Alex Henrich; two sons: Jeffrey A. Pohl and Nicholas D. Pohl and his wife Sara, all of Erie; two daughters: Faith M. Pohl of Ill. and Hope M. Pohl at home; a brother, Biff Henrich and his wife Lauren of Buffalo, N.Y.; a sister, Valarie Greeley and her husband Tom of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there Saturday at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
