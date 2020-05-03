|
|
Douglas G. Ray, age 99, of Erie, a well-known barber, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Forestview. He was born in Erie, on August 23, 1920, son of the late Dennis and Gladys Ray.
Douglas was a member of New Hope Presbyterian and formerly attended Eastminster Presbyterian. He owned Ray's Barber Shop at the downtown YMCA until he retired in 1992 and served as the secretary of the Barbers Union for 12 years. Douglas was a member of Tryian Commonwealth Lodge #362 F&AM and Scottish Rite Consistory Valley of Erie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Douglas and his wife Emily enjoyed traveling and time spent with family.
In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Emily D. Rhineberger Ray on February 14, 2006; his brother, Dennis Ray; and his sister, Delores Kuffer.
He is survived by two sons, Douglas Ray (Louise) of California and David Ray (Delores) of Erie; one sister, Vivian Fitch; two sisters-in-law, Valoris Bille and Margaret Baxter; six grandchildren, Gary, John, Sheryl, Bobby, Christopher, and Tiffany; many beloved great-grandchildren, including the new namesake, Emily; and nieces and nephews.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020