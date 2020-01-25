Home

Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
1958 - 2020
Douglas J. Loughner Obituary
Douglas J. Loughner, 61, of Corry, Pa., formerly of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at AristaCare at Park Avenue, Meadville, Pa.

Douglas was born in Erie, Pa., on June 19, 1958, a son of the late James and Roxie (Woomer) Loughner.

Douglas attended Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Corry. He enjoyed astronomy, science, and music.

Douglas is survived by two sisters, Marsha Brown and her husband, Frank, of Russell, Pa., and Denise Stout, one niece and three nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Mel Bendig officiating. Burial will be private, with his parents, in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any EmergyCare Ambulance Service. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 25, 2020
