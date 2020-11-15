Douglas J. Russell, age 67, of Erie passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa. on November 8, 1953 to E. Frank Russell of Florida and the late Alice J. (Bixel) Russell.
Doug had worked at General Electric in the maintenance department for 38 years, retiring in 2014. He played bass guitar in many Erie bands, was very active in the Unitarian Universalist Church where he was a past board president, Doug loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Doug is survived by his son, Mitchell Russell of Erie; daughter, Maria Kirby (Jake) of Columbia Falls, Mont.; sisters, Lisa Sheck (Bill) of Cleveland and Laura Klebe (Felix) of Seattle, Wash. his longtime companion, Michelle Moskel and her children, Jeremy Serrano-Hernandez and Christina Serrano-Hernandez (Steve), all of Erie, his former spouse, Candy Rentschler, of Erie; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private funeral arrangements are under the care of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory (Pine Avenue Branch), 845 E. 38th Street, Erie. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
