Douglas L. Steiner, age 64, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Erie, on September 29, 1954, a son of the late Dale and Shirley Steiner.
Doug worked for 35 plus years at General Electric, as an Assembler.
He was a lover of being outdoors and loved boating and water sports. Doug loved his pets and feeding the birds and deer down at his camp.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Eileen Steiner; one brother, Jimmy Steiner of Erie; two sisters, Sue Bendig and her husband Mel of Cranesville, and his baby twin sister, Darlene Buck and her husband Jerry of Millcreek.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. there in Burton's All Faith's Chapel. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019