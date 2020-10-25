1/1
Douglas Parker Painter
1928 - 2020
Douglas Parker Painter passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on October 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Painter was born on March 30, 1928.

He was predeceased by his father Glen Forest Painter and mother Anna Nicklaus Painter, his brother Robert Painter and his sister Janice Reese.

He was a 1946 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. While in high school, he enlisted in the United States Naval Aviation Program, V-5, and entered the University of South Carolina, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Finance. He studied economics at Penn State University and received a Doctor of Juris Prudence from Case Western University.

Painter was a partner in the downtown Cleveland law firm of McGinniss, Painter, McGinniss for thirty-five years.

He was also a member of the Cleveland Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, and the American Trial Lawyers Association.

Painter was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Ohio, the United States District Court, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Court of Claims. He was also admitted and practiced before the Supreme Court of the United States.

During his life he owned several companies, including Painter Realty Company, Seneca Mineral Company, Painter & Co., Lake Shore Land Co., as well as Painter Transportation Group, Inc. of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, South Carolina and Savanah, Georgia.

He was happily married to Dr. Joann Daubenspeck Painter for 66 years and is survived by four children: David Scot Painter of Orlando, Florida, Susan Painter (James Burgio) of Buffalo, N.Y., Sally Painter (Paul Mickum) of Washington, D.C., and Polly Painter (Dr. Will Eggers) of Tolland, Conn. His grandchildren are Brettney Tomasch of Delta Junction, Alaska (Roy Tomasch), Grayson Painter of Naples, Florida, Olivia and Catherine Eggers of Tolland, Connecticut, and George Douglas Mickum of New York City. His great-grandchildren are Jackson and Hudson Tomasch of Delta Junction, Alaska, and he has several nieces and nephews.

Painter was a member of the Cleveland Athletic Club, a long-standing member of the Erie Yacht Club, the Erie Club, the National Lawyers Club of Washington, D.C., and the Lake Placid Club, N.Y.

His family was his greatest joy and he loved participating in family sports. Painter was a lifelong down-hill skier, tennis player, avid sailor and bicyclist, with daily cycling the thirteen-mile Presque Isle trail in the early morning. He was also an automobile aficionado interested in classic American Automobiles.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in care of the Visiting Nurse's Association of Erie, 2253 West Grandview, Erie, PA 16506, https://www.erievna.org/make-a-donation/.

Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
