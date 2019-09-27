|
Douglas Robert Beightol, 72, formerly of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, due to complications from pneumonia and dementia. Doug was the second son of the late Daniel V. and H. Madelyn Beightol.
Doug was a 1965 graduate of Academy High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in England as a Radio Repair Technician. After his discharge in 1969, he worked installing phone systems throughout the country until he went to work for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas. He also worked a short time for Commodore Computer in Valley Forge and returned to Texas Instruments for a time. After retirement, he spent time helping at his local American Legion
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Michael.
He is survived by his sons, Philip and Daniel, both of Ft. Worth, Texas; his brothers, Ronald and his wife, Nancy, of Erie and Thomas and his wife, Carol, of Irwin, Pa.; several nephews and cousins; and one niece.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, including a memorial service there at 11 a.m.
